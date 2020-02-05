Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $503-528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.08 million.Trueblue also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.04-0.11 EPS.

Trueblue stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 161,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.69. Trueblue has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

