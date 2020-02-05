TrumpCoin One Day Volume Reaches $318.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $98,960.00 and approximately $318.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010809 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.02661122 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000573 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003022 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

