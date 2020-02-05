Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.20-0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.49, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Twilio also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.16.

TWLO traded down $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $192,292.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

