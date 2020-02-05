Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11-0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.93 million.Twilio also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.14 EPS.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,683,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,216. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. Twilio has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.16.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

