UltraNote Coin (XUN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

UltraNote Coin (CURRENCY:XUN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, UltraNote Coin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. UltraNote Coin has a total market cap of $11,785.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of UltraNote Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltraNote Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00804680 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003635 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001904 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltraNote Coin Coin Profile

XUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. UltraNote Coin’s total supply is 19,315,937,743 coins and its circulating supply is 205,141,436 coins. The Reddit community for UltraNote Coin is /r/UltraNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UltraNote Coin’s official Twitter account is @Ultranotecoin. UltraNote Coin’s official website is ultranote.org.

UltraNote Coin Coin Trading

UltraNote Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraNote Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltraNote Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltraNote Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

