Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Universal Forest Products has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Forest Products to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. 269,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,874. Universal Forest Products has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $151,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $531,251. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

