UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.19 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $10.19 million and $264,842.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HADAX, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BigONE, Allcoin, OTCBTC and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

