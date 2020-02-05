VeriCoin Trading 1% Lower This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2,623.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044684 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00065828 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00094541 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,658.12 or 1.00684885 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000672 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001656 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,462,423 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

