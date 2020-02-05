Viberate Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $1.07 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,159,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Coinbe, Bittrex, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

