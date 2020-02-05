WeTrust (TRST) Market Capitalization Hits $976,282.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and Bancor Network. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $976,282.00 and $698.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.