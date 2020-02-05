WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittrex. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $147,526.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017664 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 198% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LBank, ZB.COM, EXX, FreiExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

