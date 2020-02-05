X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of USOI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.