XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Get XAI OCTAGON FR/COM alerts:

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.