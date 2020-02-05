XEL (XEL) Achieves Market Cap of $888,130.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, XEL has traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $888,130.00 and $2,912.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000558 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000880 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

