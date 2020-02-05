Zap (ZAP) Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market capitalization of $856,758.00 and $31,318.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.05865536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024275 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00128808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036908 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010470 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

