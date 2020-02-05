ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $49,234.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.87 or 0.05972497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00127366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010606 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

