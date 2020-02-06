-$0.09 EPS Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ARA opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.