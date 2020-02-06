$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $531.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,546,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

