-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cel-Sci’s earnings. Cel-Sci reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cel-Sci will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cel-Sci.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cel-Sci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cel-Sci in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

CVM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,192. Cel-Sci has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $15.00.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

