$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Amplify Energy posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter.

Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 166,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,208. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

