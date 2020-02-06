-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). GALAPAGOS NV/S reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPG traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.56. 137,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,713. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.57. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

