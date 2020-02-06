$0.62 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 141,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,731. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 150.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 623.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

