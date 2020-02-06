-$0.69 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04).

BPTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Bio-Path stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Path by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Path by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

