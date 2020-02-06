$1.31 EPS Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.23. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.93. 288,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $5,411,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,456.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

