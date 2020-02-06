$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 499.0% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 394,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 328,774 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.