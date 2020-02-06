$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on FITB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

