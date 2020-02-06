$140.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce sales of $140.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.66 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $129.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $570.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.48 million to $573.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $585.94 million, with estimates ranging from $585.79 million to $586.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLF. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $202,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.