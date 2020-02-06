14,075 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.68.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $159.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

