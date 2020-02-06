$145.99 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $145.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $146.28 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $142.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $591.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.63 million to $593.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of COLB opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

