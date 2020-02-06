$171.26 Million in Sales Expected for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce $171.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $172.10 million. HMS posted sales of $155.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $634.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.90 million to $635.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $668.11 million to $723.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HMS.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,041,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 796,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 277,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

HMS stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

