$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $8.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.