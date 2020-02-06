$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 409,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 452,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.