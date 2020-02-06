$227.77 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce sales of $227.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.60 million and the lowest is $225.94 million. EZCORP posted sales of $214.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $914.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $913.17 million to $915.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $984.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EZPW stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.75. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 49.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 232,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3,894.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 77,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

