$255.86 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will post $255.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $289.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $956.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $972.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.70 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.