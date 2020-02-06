$290.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report $290.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $256.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $925.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $925.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 11,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $852,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,687 shares of company stock worth $3,607,321. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 27.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pegasystems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

