291,478 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,478 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,925,000 after buying an additional 11,323,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,692 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 120.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,760 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.41. 16,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,915. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

