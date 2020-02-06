$30.18 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to post $30.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.05 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported sales of $30.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year sales of $124.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.75 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $128.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%.

PUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of PUB opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $105,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $104,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock worth $1,121,337 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

