$330.80 Million in Sales Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to post $330.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $311.00 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QEP Resources.

A number of analysts have commented on QEP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QEP Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $14,527,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $720.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. QEP Resources has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.48.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

