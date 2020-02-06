$330.80 Million in Sales Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to post $330.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $311.00 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QEP Resources.

A number of analysts have commented on QEP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QEP Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $14,527,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $720.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. QEP Resources has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.48.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply