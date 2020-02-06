34,100 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000. Snap-on makes up approximately 0.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.06% of Snap-on as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 5,357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $159.70. 510,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.