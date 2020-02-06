37,000 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

