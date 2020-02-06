3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.89. 3,412,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.30. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

