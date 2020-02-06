$480.06 Million in Sales Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report sales of $480.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.78 million and the lowest is $476.90 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $467.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LZB. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 193.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,663 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 234.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 124,226 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $2,388,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

