$572.13 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $572.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.64 million. Copart posted sales of $484.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

