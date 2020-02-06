5,730 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

NYSE:FICO opened at $410.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $228.23 and a 12 month high of $426.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $173,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,799 shares of company stock worth $17,887,918. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

