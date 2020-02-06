61,000 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 385,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 167,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 724.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

