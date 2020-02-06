62,230 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,378 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,282,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,346,000.

SCHF opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

