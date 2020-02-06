72,211 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

