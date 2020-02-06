$869.35 Million in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post sales of $869.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $865.30 million and the highest is $874.00 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $901.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

