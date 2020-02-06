$994.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce sales of $994.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $997.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $990.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $989.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,034,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,185,000 after buying an additional 265,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 124,437 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 643,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,017.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 471,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

