A. O. Smith (AOS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) recently:

1/30/2020 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/29/2020 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – A. O. Smith is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – A. O. Smith is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith's long-term growth potential and strong position in the replacement market set it apart from its peers. Strength in the company’s North America segment on account of robust demand for water heater and boiler products in the United States and improvement in effectiveness of its direct-to-consumer channel are likely to continue driving revenues of the segment. Also, the company’s robust liquidity position adds to its strength. However, over the past six months, A.O. Smith has underperformed the industry. Going forward, the company projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment, primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. Also, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses might prove detrimental to its profitability. Analysts have become increasingly bearish on the company in the past 60 days.”

12/22/2019 – A. O. Smith had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

AOS stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

